By DAVID A. LIEB

Associated Press

Campaigns for Congress are underway for this year’s elections, but lingering disagreements over the final shape of new voting districts have left some candidates — and would-be candidates — in limbo. A few states have yet to enact new congressional districts following the 2020 census, and some have had their maps struck down by courts. Delays in Florida, Missouri and New Hampshire are due mainly to infighting among Republicans who control those state legislatures. Meanwhile, court challenges are continuing on congressional maps adopted in several states, including in New York and Ohio.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.