By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers catcher Pedro Severino has been suspended for 80 games following a positive drug test. He was expected to serve as the main backup to 2021 All-Star Omar Narváez. The commissioner’s office says Severino tested positive for the performance-enhancing substance Clomiphene. The drug is used to induce ovulation. Severino will lose about half his $1.9 million salary. He apologized to the Brewers, teammates and fans. Severino says he and his wife are trying to start a family and one of doctors he consulted with prescribed medication to treat infertility issues. The 28-year-old is in his first season with the Brewers after playing for Washington and Baltimore.

