SARATOGA, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say one person is dead following a house fire in Saratoga. The Wood County Sheriff’s Department said fire crews responded shortly after 10 a.m. Monday and discovered an “active” blaze at a single family home. The victim was discovered inside the residence and transported to a Wisconsin Rapids hospital, where they later died. The manner of death and the cause of the fire remain under investigation.

