MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater has a new interim chancellor. UW-Whitewater Provost John Chenoweth will take over the position from Jim Henderson, who resigned unexpectedly on Monday. Henderson had been interim chancellor since July 1, following the resignation of Chancellor Dwight Watson due to health reasons. Chenoweth was named provost on July 1. He previously served as dean of business and economics. Higher education officials say an update on the search for a permanent chancellor at the school is expected later this week.

