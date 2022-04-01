By JOHN FLESHER and ED WHITE

Associated Press

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Jurors are hearing closing arguments in the trial of four men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. A prosecutor says the men were “filled with rage” against government and Whitmer’s COVID-19 restrictions in 2020. But a defense lawyer says there was no plot, and that the men were under the influence of undercover FBI agents and a key informant. Adam Fox, Barry Croft Jr., Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta are charged with conspiracy. Three of the men also face weapons-related charges. The trial began March 8 in federal court in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

