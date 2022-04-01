MINNEAPOLIS — A federal jury has convicted a Minnesota man in connection with the opioid overdose deaths of 11 people across the country. Jurors on Thursday returned guilty verdicts on the 17 counts against Aaron Broussard, including distribution of fentanyl resulting in death. Federal prosecutors said Broussard’s customers thought they were buying a stimulant similar to Adderall. Instead, the 31-year-old Hopkins man sent them fatal doses of fentanyl. Broussard’s defense attorney, Aaron Morrison, focused on the medical evidence and urged jurors to question it. Morrison told jurors that many of the autopsy reports never mentioned fentanyl. He also questioned whether it was his client’s fentanyl caused the 11 deaths.

