By JOHN FLESHER and ED WHITE

Associated Press

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A defense attorney says any plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was led by FBI agents and a key government informant, not a hapless man living in the basement of a vacuum shop. Jurors are hearing closing arguments Friday on the 15th day of trial in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Attorney Christopher Gibbons spoke on behalf of Adam Fox, who is described as a leader of a conspiracy to abduct Whitmer from her vacation home in 2020. Gibbons says Fox was a “big talker” but wasn’t capable of pulling off what’s alleged. Fox, Barry Croft Jr., Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta are charged with conspiracy. Three of the men also face additional charges involving weapons.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.