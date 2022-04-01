By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Robert Covington scored a career-high 43 points and shot 11 of 18 from 3-point range to help the hot-shooting Los Angeles Clippers trounce the Milwaukee Bucks 153-119 on Friday night as each team rested its top players. Amir Coffey also had a career high with 32 points for the Clippers. The Clippers shot 60.9% from the floor and 23 of 43 from 3-point range. Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday and the Clippers’ Paul George all sat out Friday’s game.

