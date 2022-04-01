MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Assembly has spent more than $160,000 in taxpayer dollars to fight lawsuits stemming from a Republican-ordered investigation of the 2020 election. The Wisconsin State Journal reported Friday that it obtained invoices through an open records request that detail payments to attorneys representing the Assembly and Speaker Robin Vos in lawsuits related to former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman’s review. Vos hired Gableman last year to investigate the election and has paid him $676,000 for his work so far. The Assembly thus far has paid more than $141,000 to defend against a lawsuit filed by the Wisconsin Elections Commission and another $18,000-plus to defend against three other lawsuits seeking public records related to the investigation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.