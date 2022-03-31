SHAWANO, Wis. (AP) — State investigators say a man who died after fatally shooting a woman and exchanging gunfire with a sheriff’s deputy in Shawano County took his own life. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation, the deputy responded to a call from a woman at a storage unit facility in the Town of Richmond Friday afternoon. Upon arrival, the deputy saw a man shoot a woman and exchanged gunfire with him. Investigators say initial evidence shows the man took his own life. The deputy was not injured and is on desk duty, which is standard procedure.

