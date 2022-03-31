By ED WHITE

One of four men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is testifying in his own defense and denying any role in a wild conspiracy to get her before the 2020 election. Daniel Harris repeatedly said “absolutely not” when asked by his lawyer if he agreed to abduct Whitmer. Thursday’s testimony comes a day after prosecutors rested their case and the trial moved closer to the finish line in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Harris, Adam Fox, Barry Croft Jr., and Brandon Caserta are charged with conspiring to kidnap Whitmer at her vacation home in 2020 in response to tough COVID-19 restrictions and disgust with government. Defense attorneys claim the group was engaged in a lot of crazy talk but no conspiracy.

