By ED WHITE

Associated Press

One of four men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is denying any role in a wild plot to abduct her before the 2020 election. Daniel Harris repeatedly said “absolutely not” when asked by his lawyer Thursday if he agreed to kidnap Whitmer. His testimony comes a day after prosecutors rested their case in the federal court in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Harris, Adam Fox, Barry Croft Jr., and Brandon Caserta are charged with conspiring to kidnap Whitmer from her vacation home in 2020 in response to her tough COVID-19 restrictions and their disgust with government. Defense attorneys say the group was engaged in a lot of crazy talk but no conspiracy.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.