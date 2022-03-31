MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers has vetoed a bill that would have eliminated the minimum age for attending voucher schools. Republicans introduced the bill in October. The proposal would have eliminated the minimum age for attending four-year-old kindergarten, five-year-old kindergarten or first grade at schools in the state’s three voucher programs. Students who attend voucher schools get government subsidies to defray their tuition. Evers vetoed the bill Thursday, saying the measure would lead to more students in voucher schools and rising property taxes to cover their subsidies.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.