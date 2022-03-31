By ED WHITE

The defense has rested and evidence is over in the trial of four men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Only one man decided to testify in his own defense Thursday in federal court in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Daniel Harris repeatedly said “absolutely not” when asked by his lawyer if he agreed to abduct Whitmer. Harris, Adam Fox, Barry Croft Jr., and Brandon Caserta are accused of planning to kidnap Whitmer from her vacation home in 2020 in response to her tough COVID-19 restrictions and their disgust with government. Defense attorneys say the group was engaged in a lot of wild talk but no conspiracy.

