By ED WHITE

Associated Press

One of the four men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is testifying in his own defense. Thursday’s testimony comes a day after prosecutors rested their case and the trial moved closer to the finish line in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Twenty-four-year-old Daniel Harris is from suburban Detroit. Harris began explaining his brief time in Marines after graduating from high school. Harris, Adam Fox, Barry Croft Jr., and Brandon Caserta are charged with conspiring to kidnap Whitmer at her vacation home in 2020 in response to tough COVID-19 restrictions and disgust with government. Defense attorneys claim the group was engaged in a lot of crazy talk but no conspiracy.

