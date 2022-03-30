LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ochai Agbaji of Kansas, Johnny Davis of Wisconsin, Iowa’s Keegan Murray, Drew Timme of Gonzaga and Oscar Tshiebwe of Kentucky are the five finalists for the John R. Wooden Award as college basketball’s player of the year. The winner will be announced April 5 on ESPN’s “SportsCenter.” The finalists have been invited to Los Angeles for the 46th annual presentation on April 8.

