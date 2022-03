The Associated Press

UnitedHealth Group is spending about $5.4 billion to delve deeper into home health care with the acquisition of LHC Group.

The health care giant said Tuesday that it will pay $170 for each share of LHC’s stock in a deal expected to close later this year.

UnitedHealth, which runs the nation’s largest health insurer, plans to add LHC Group to its Optum Health business, which operates primary care clinics and surgery centers.

Health insurers and other payers have been emphasizing home-based care more in recent years as an alternative to expensive stays in hospitals or care centers.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.