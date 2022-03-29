By DAVID BAUDER

AP Media Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The best taco place in Ukraine? Vladimir Putin as a baby megalomaniac? It’s not too soon for the comic website the Onion to take on the war as fodder for its satirical comedy. Perhaps fitting for the site’s Midwestern roots — it was founded in Madison, Wisconsin in 1988 — the humor is mostly gentle and the human tragedy of the war is avoided. The Onion isn’t as influential as it once way, primarily because it has a lot more competition, but its satire can still solidly hit a target. And, an editor says, it’s ‘a good day at the office,’ when someone mistakes one of its jokes as something real.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.