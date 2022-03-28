By TODD RICHMOND

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Republican candidate for governor has filed a complaint demanding that Democratic Gov. Tony Evers remove the chairman of the Wisconsin veterans policy board, who is charged with child pornography possession. Kevin Nicholson filed the complaint Monday. He says it’s past time to remove Curtis Schmitt Jr. from the Wisconsin Board of Veterans Affairs. Schmitt was charged in January with three counts of possessing child pornography. Evers appointed Schmitt to the board in 2019. The governor’s office says it asked Schmitt to resign the day after he was charged but Schmitt has ignored all attempts at communication. Since the Senate confirmed Schmitt the governor can’t rescind his appointment without a hearing, which has to be triggered by a taxpayer’s complaint.

