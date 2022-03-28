By The Associated Press

Milwaukee Bucks (46-28, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (46-28, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Two of the NBA’s best scorers, Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo, meet when Philadelphia and Milwaukee hit the court. Embiid is second in the NBA averaging 29.9 points per game and Antetokounmpo is third in the league averaging 29.7 points per game.

The 76ers are 27-17 in conference games. Philadelphia scores 108.8 points while outscoring opponents by 2.2 points per game.

The Bucks are 28-18 in Eastern Conference play. Milwaukee is fourth in the Eastern Conference shooting 36.8% from downtown. Sandro Mamukelashvili paces the Bucks shooting 42.9% from 3-point range.

The teams play for the third time this season. The 76ers won the last matchup 123-120 on Feb. 18. Embiid scored 42 points points to help lead the 76ers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Embiid is averaging 29.9 points, 11.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.5 blocks for the 76ers. James Harden is averaging 21.1 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Jrue Holiday is averaging 18.6 points, 6.7 assists and 1.6 steals for the Bucks. Antetokounmpo is averaging 31.6 points and 11.6 rebounds while shooting 59.3% over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES:

INJURIES: 76ers: None listed.

Bucks: Serge Ibaka: day to day (illness), DeAndre’ Bembry: out for season (knee), Jrue Holiday: day to day (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.