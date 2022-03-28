By JACK THOMPSON

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — Corbin Burnes showed his 2021 Cy Young Award-winning stuff to the San Francisco Giants on Monday. The Milwaukee Brewers ace allowed one hit — a double to leadoff man LaMonte Wade Jr. — and then stopped the Giants in a five-inning, eight-strikeout performance. He hasn’t been named the opening day starter yet by manager Craig Counsell, but the fourth-year veteran is lined up to pitch one more Cactus League game and could get the ball for the Brewers’ opener April 7 against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

