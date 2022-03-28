2021-22 AP BOYS BASKETBALL ALL-STATE TEAM

PLAYER OF THE YEAR – (asterisk)Seth Trimble, 6-3, sr., Menomonee Falls

COACH OF THE YEAR – Joe Garceau, Roncalli

FIRST TEAM

(asterisk)Leon Bond, 6-6, sr., Wauwatosa East

Luke Haertle, 6-4, sr., Lake Country Lutheran

Danilo Jovanovich, 6-8, sr., Whitnall

Andrew Rohde, 6-7, sr., Brookfield Central

(asterisk)Seth Trimble, 6-3, sr., Menomonee Falls

(asterisk) unanimous

SECOND TEAM

Steven Clay, 6-5, sr., Menomonee Falls

Learic Davis, 6-7, sr., Milwaukee Bradley Tech

Milan Momcilovic, 6-8, jr., Pewaukee

Jackson Paveletzke, 6-3, sr., Kimberly

Max Weisbrod, 6-4, sr., DeForest

THIRD TEAM

Tayshawn Bridges, 6-2, so., Milwaukee Academy of Science

Terryon Brumby, 6-1, sr., Racine Case

Nick Janowski, 6-4, so., Pewaukee

Luke Pautz, 6-4, sr., Roncalli

Marcus Tomashek, 6-5, sr., Ashwaubenon

FOURTH TEAM

Chevalier Emery Jr., 6-0, sr., Neenah

Sam Grieger, 6-5, sr., Randolph

Johnny Kinziger, 6-0, jr., De Pere

Kon Knueppel, 6-5, so., Wisconsin Lutheran

Casey Verhagen, 6-1, sr., Sheboygan Lutheran

High Honorable Mention (received at least two votes)

Demarion Burch, jr., Milwaukee Hamilton

Jack Campion, sr., Milton

Tyran Cook, jr., Waukesha South

Devon Fielding, sr., La Crosse Central

Marcus Hall, jr., Schofield D.C. Everest:

Colin Hardrick, sr., Wauwatosa West:

Ashton Janowski, sr., Pewaukee

Derek Lindert, sr., Pardeeville

Amari McCottry, so., St. Thomas More

Xzavion Mitchell, fr., Oshkosh North

Maximus Nelson, sr., Appleton North

Ben Olson, sr., Sun Prairie

JJ Paider, sr., Neenah

Jack Rose, sr., Westosha Central

Cody Schmitz, so., Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau

LJ Wells, sr., Eau Claire Memorial

Mac Wrecke, jr., Hartland Arrowhead

Honorable Mention

(Geographically represented list that draws from each region)

Andrew Alia, sr., Kenosha St. Joseph; Travis Alvin, sr, Randolph; Miles Barnstable, sr., Howards Grove; Logan Baumgartner, jr., Medford; Nacir Beamon, so., Milwaukee Academy of Science; Will Boser, sr., Eau Claire Memorial; Noah Compan, sr., La Crosse Central; Braden Crubel, jr., River Ridge; Dusty Derousseau, sr., Tomah; Cooper Diedrich, sr., Athens; Brennen Dvorachek, sr., Reedsville; Noah Feddersen, sr., Menomonie; Joah Filardo, sr., Mineral Point; Gus Foster, sr., Walworth Big Foot; Tim Franks, so., Mequon Homestead; Dillon Garthwaite, sr., Dodgeville; Caleb Glaser, jr., Appleton East; Jordan Glenn, sr., Wisconsin Lutheran; Davion Hannah, fr., Milwaukee Academy of Science; Will Hornseth, so., De Pere; Gavyn Hurley, jr., Middleton; Amari Jedkins, sr., Racine Case; Tanner Jones, jr., Bangor; Peter Lattos, jr., West Salem; Carson Leuzinger, sr., Monroe; Arhman Lewis, jr., Madison La Follette; Jeremy Lorenz, Jr., Brillion; Jordan Malmlov, jr., Prescott; Tristan McRoberts, sr., Melrose-Mindoro; Michael Modahl, Sr., Sheboygan Christian; Chris Morgan, sr., Kaukauna; Koy Nelson, sr., South Shore; Ashe Oglesby, jr., The Prairie School; Carter Olson, sr., Cuba City; Parker Prahl, sr., Iola-Scandinavia; Mason Prey, jr., Newman Catholic; Andre Renta, sr., Hudson; Brady Ring, sr., Lodi; Tyson Skalecki, sr., Union Grove; Mekhi Shaw, sr., Eau Claire Memorial; Ryan Sweeney, sr., Green Bay East; Josh Terrian, sr., Pewaukee; Carter Thomas, sr., Neenah; Isaac Verges, sr., Franklin; Craig Ward, sr., Marshall.

