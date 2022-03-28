2021-22 AP BOYS BASKETBALL ALL-STATE TEAM
PLAYER OF THE YEAR – (asterisk)Seth Trimble, 6-3, sr., Menomonee Falls
COACH OF THE YEAR – Joe Garceau, Roncalli
FIRST TEAM
(asterisk)Leon Bond, 6-6, sr., Wauwatosa East
Luke Haertle, 6-4, sr., Lake Country Lutheran
Danilo Jovanovich, 6-8, sr., Whitnall
Andrew Rohde, 6-7, sr., Brookfield Central
(asterisk) unanimous
SECOND TEAM
Steven Clay, 6-5, sr., Menomonee Falls
Learic Davis, 6-7, sr., Milwaukee Bradley Tech
Milan Momcilovic, 6-8, jr., Pewaukee
Jackson Paveletzke, 6-3, sr., Kimberly
Max Weisbrod, 6-4, sr., DeForest
THIRD TEAM
Tayshawn Bridges, 6-2, so., Milwaukee Academy of Science
Terryon Brumby, 6-1, sr., Racine Case
Nick Janowski, 6-4, so., Pewaukee
Luke Pautz, 6-4, sr., Roncalli
Marcus Tomashek, 6-5, sr., Ashwaubenon
FOURTH TEAM
Chevalier Emery Jr., 6-0, sr., Neenah
Sam Grieger, 6-5, sr., Randolph
Johnny Kinziger, 6-0, jr., De Pere
Kon Knueppel, 6-5, so., Wisconsin Lutheran
Casey Verhagen, 6-1, sr., Sheboygan Lutheran
High Honorable Mention (received at least two votes)
Demarion Burch, jr., Milwaukee Hamilton
Jack Campion, sr., Milton
Tyran Cook, jr., Waukesha South
Devon Fielding, sr., La Crosse Central
Marcus Hall, jr., Schofield D.C. Everest:
Colin Hardrick, sr., Wauwatosa West:
Ashton Janowski, sr., Pewaukee
Derek Lindert, sr., Pardeeville
Amari McCottry, so., St. Thomas More
Xzavion Mitchell, fr., Oshkosh North
Maximus Nelson, sr., Appleton North
Ben Olson, sr., Sun Prairie
JJ Paider, sr., Neenah
Jack Rose, sr., Westosha Central
Cody Schmitz, so., Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau
LJ Wells, sr., Eau Claire Memorial
Mac Wrecke, jr., Hartland Arrowhead
Honorable Mention
(Geographically represented list that draws from each region)
Andrew Alia, sr., Kenosha St. Joseph; Travis Alvin, sr, Randolph; Miles Barnstable, sr., Howards Grove; Logan Baumgartner, jr., Medford; Nacir Beamon, so., Milwaukee Academy of Science; Will Boser, sr., Eau Claire Memorial; Noah Compan, sr., La Crosse Central; Braden Crubel, jr., River Ridge; Dusty Derousseau, sr., Tomah; Cooper Diedrich, sr., Athens; Brennen Dvorachek, sr., Reedsville; Noah Feddersen, sr., Menomonie; Joah Filardo, sr., Mineral Point; Gus Foster, sr., Walworth Big Foot; Tim Franks, so., Mequon Homestead; Dillon Garthwaite, sr., Dodgeville; Caleb Glaser, jr., Appleton East; Jordan Glenn, sr., Wisconsin Lutheran; Davion Hannah, fr., Milwaukee Academy of Science; Will Hornseth, so., De Pere; Gavyn Hurley, jr., Middleton; Amari Jedkins, sr., Racine Case; Tanner Jones, jr., Bangor; Peter Lattos, jr., West Salem; Carson Leuzinger, sr., Monroe; Arhman Lewis, jr., Madison La Follette; Jeremy Lorenz, Jr., Brillion; Jordan Malmlov, jr., Prescott; Tristan McRoberts, sr., Melrose-Mindoro; Michael Modahl, Sr., Sheboygan Christian; Chris Morgan, sr., Kaukauna; Koy Nelson, sr., South Shore; Ashe Oglesby, jr., The Prairie School; Carter Olson, sr., Cuba City; Parker Prahl, sr., Iola-Scandinavia; Mason Prey, jr., Newman Catholic; Andre Renta, sr., Hudson; Brady Ring, sr., Lodi; Tyson Skalecki, sr., Union Grove; Mekhi Shaw, sr., Eau Claire Memorial; Ryan Sweeney, sr., Green Bay East; Josh Terrian, sr., Pewaukee; Carter Thomas, sr., Neenah; Isaac Verges, sr., Franklin; Craig Ward, sr., Marshall.
