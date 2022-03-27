MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee police are investigating a triple homicide on the city’s north side. Authorities say officers responded to a report of a shooting just before noon Sunday in the Graceland neighborhood. A 26-year-old man, 39-year-old man and 52-year-old man, all from Milwaukee, were found dead of gunshot wounds. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office says autopsies are scheduled for Monday. A release says the circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation and police are seeking “unknown suspects.” No further information was immediately available.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.