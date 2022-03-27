DARLINGTON, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say one man is dead following a an early-morning at a home in Darlington, in southwestern Wisconsin. Police and fire crews responded to a call about 4:15 a.m. Sunday and found the home engulfed in flames when they arrived. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police believe the first originated from a kitchen stove. The home is considered a total loss.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.