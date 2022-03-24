MILWAUKEE (AP) — The man accused of shooting an off-duty Milwaukee police detective who tried to intervene in an armed robbery has pleaded not guilty to charges against him and was bound over for trial. Nineteen-year-old Keasean Ellis-Brown is charged with five felonies, including attempted first-degree intentional homicide. Two other teens are also charged in the case. The shooting happened on Jan. 13 at the Shake Shack in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward. Investigators said the off-duty detective tried to stop a robbery, was shot four times and survived. Acting on a tip, Milwaukee police arrested Ellis-Brown on March 15 following a standoff in Milwaukee.

