By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jrue Holiday had 24 points and 10 assists to help the short-handed Milwaukee Bucks withstand a late comeback attempt and defeat the Washington Wizards 114-102 on Thursday night. Grayson Allen added 21 points as the Bucks never trailed despite playing without three-time All-Star Khris Middleton and two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. Middleton missed a second straight game with a sore left wrist. Antetokounmpo was out for the second time in three games with a sore right knee.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.