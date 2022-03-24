JACK THOMPSON

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — Milwaukee star Christian Yelich has seen his production decline since his 2018 MVP season and arguably better performance in 2019 with 44 homers in 130 games. But since suffering a broken right kneecap near the end of 2019 the 30-year-old left fielder has hit just 21 homers over two seasons, perhaps due to a back injury. Yelich says he’s healthy again and ready for a rebound in 2022 as the Brewers set out to try to make the postseason for the fifth straight year.

