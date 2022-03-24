By MARK STEWART, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and SCOTT VENCI, Green Bay Press Gazette

This is the best we’ve seen Kamorea “KK” Arnold.

The Germantown standout finished her junior season with career highs in scoring (24.8 ppg), rebounds (7.8 rpg), assists (7.2 apg), steals (4.4 spg) and assist-to-turnover ratio (2.68-to-1). She also shot 33.1% from three-point range, her best season from beyond the arc.

The continued growth of her game as well as the leadership she provided for a young team that reached the sectional final help make Arnold the unanimous choice for player of the year on The Associated Press all-state girls basketball team, which was selected by a panel of sportswriters from around the state. This marks the second straight season that Arnold won the honor and did so unanimously.

Three other player were nominated for the award: Appleton East’s Emily La Chapell, Kettle Moraine’s Grace Grocholski and Hortonville’s Kamy Peppler,

The statistic of Arnold’s that should worry opponents most is her continued improvement from three-point range. Her shooting from long range was about three percentage points higher than last season and almost 10% better than her freshman season. The book on Arnold has been to let her shoot from the outside rather than risk her driving in the paint and breaking down the defense.

She was able to make opponents pay for that strategy more than ever this season.

“Definitely my junior year my shooting was better,” she said. “(Defenses were) coming out and respecting my jump shot.”

“I come out with the same approach every year,” she added later. “I try to improve on areas I need to improve on.”

One of her top performances of the season came in the sectional semifinal when the Warhawks rallied from an 11-point deficit in the second half to win, 90-87, over Kaukauna. Arnold finished the night with a season-high 39 points to go along with 10 assists, seven rebounds and seven steals.

The game finished in typical KK fashion.

“We were down one and the last two shots were her passing to a sophomore and freshman for shots,” Germantown coach Matt Stuve said. “I think that speaks to who she is. She had scored 39 points. We were down by one in the final minute of a sectional semifinal game and she understands the right play was to get those kids the ball. That is what KK does. She is so good at identifying the right basketball play and making it.”

Coach of the year

Winning state championships isn’t easy, but Green Bay Notre Dame girls basketball coach Sara Rohde sometimes makes it look that way.

She has led the Tritons to four WIAA Division 2 titles in her 11 seasons, the most recent coming in a 68-54 win over Pewaukee on March 12 at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon.

Perhaps this title was the most impressive yet.

Notre Dame entered the season as the defending state champion and with a target on its back, but a squad with just two seniors went 29-1 and finished on a 28-game winning streak.

The Tritons outscored opponents by an average of 34.6 points and won their six postseason games by an average of 30.6.

It made Rohde the choice for The Associated Press as its state coach of the year. It’s the second time she has received the award and the first since 2013.

“I’m honored,” said Rohde, who has a career record of 230-62. “It’s obviously a really great recognition for our entire program. I have to give thanks to everybody involved. It’s not just a one-person job. A huge thanks to my coaching staff, our team, our booster club, families and everyone else who plays a part in helping our program be successful.

“I truly feel like I’m surrounded by amazing people at Notre Dame Academy and within our program. My family loves basketball, and their support is what allows me to continue to do something I’m very passionate about.”

Seven other coaches were nominated for the honor: Waupun’s Tim Aalsma, Randolph’s Chad Kaufman, Mineral Point’s Michael Keyes, Kettle Moraine’s Todd Hansen, Menomonie’s Storm Harmon and Brookfield East’s Tyler Saxton.

The Tritons have moved into select company under Rohde.

Their five state championships are tied with Milwaukee Washington for the third-most titles since the state tournament started in 1976. Only Cuba City (11) and Barneveld (6) have more.

Notre Dame has won back-to-back championships twice during her tenure – it included wins in 2013 and 2014 – and is just the fourth school to capture consecutive titles on more than one occasion.

It takes good players to win so many championships. It helps to have a good coach, too.

“I think it’s challenging in many terms, because we do have a target on our back every year,” Rohde said. “But, also, with the kids coming into our program, all kids are different. I’ll be honest, there have been years where some of my players just haven’t been as tough as others.

“That’s a really big part of it, trying to get the girls to buy into what we are trying to accomplish. We have been very lucky to have some kids who do work really hard and they want to do well. I do feel very fortunate that we have a lot of great kids who are just great kids all around but they are also amazing basketball players. They want to do well. They want to work hard. They invest their time and dedication to being better athletes and basketball players. They just work hard to be better at whatever they are doing.”

