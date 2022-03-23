By The Associated Press

Washington Wizards (30-41, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (45-27, second in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Washington travels to Milwaukee looking to stop its seven-game road losing streak.

The Bucks are 27-18 in conference matchups. Milwaukee is fourth in the NBA shooting 36.9% from deep, led by Lindell Wigginton shooting 46.7% from 3-point range.

The Wizards are 22-22 against Eastern Conference opponents. Washington is 11-6 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Bucks won the last matchup 112-98 on Feb. 2. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 33 points points to help lead the Bucks to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antetokounmpo is shooting 55.0% and averaging 29.7 points for the Bucks. Khris Middleton is averaging 25.3 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Kyle Kuzma is scoring 17.1 points per game with 8.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Wizards. Kristaps Porzingis is averaging 20.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocks over the past 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 8-2, averaging 124.2 points, 48.5 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.8 points per game.

Wizards: 2-8, averaging 112.5 points, 40.4 rebounds, 27.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.1 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Khris Middleton: out (wrist), Giannis Antetokounmpo: day to day (knee), DeAndre’ Bembry: out for season (knee).

Wizards: Vernon Carey Jr.: day to day (calf), Bradley Beal: out for season (wrist), Kyle Kuzma: day to day (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.