By DAVE CAMPBELL

AP Pro Football Writer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings and free agent outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith have agreed to contract terms. Smith gets a three-year deal worth $42 million with incentives that can push the value to $47 million. He gives the Vikings a pass-rushing boost after being released by the rival Packers last week. Smith was a Pro Bowl pick in 2019 and 2020 with a combined 26 sacks in 32 games. He played in only one game last season because of a back injury.

