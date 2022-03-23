CHARLESTON, Mo. (AP) — A final report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol says five people died and 15 were injured in a series of collisions on a southeast Missouri interstate last week. Authorities initially said six people died in the collisions Friday on Interstate 57. Mississippi Coroner Terry Parker said communication during the chaotic scene led to the incorrect number. One person his office thought had died did not. The patrol said three separate chain-reaction crashes happened during heavy fog in the Charleston area. The dead included two people from Texas, and one each from Missouri, North Carolina and Wisconsin.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.