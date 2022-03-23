By TODD RICHMOND

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul is going on the offensive against the two Republicans looking to run against him this fall. Kaul painted Adam Jarchow and Eric Toney as right-wing extremists during a virtual question-and-answer session with Wispolitcs.com President Jeff Mayers on Wednesday. Kaul said Jarchow and Toney appear to be competing with each other to get as far right as possible. He said they see the attorney general’s office in political terms, asserting they both want to use Wisconsin Department of Justice resources to prosecute women who get abortions if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns the Roe v. Wade decision. He says the state agency should concentrate on catching drug traffickers and murderers. The Republicans’ campaigns didn’t immediately respond to messages.

