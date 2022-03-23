By TODD RICHMOND

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul is going on offense against the two Republicans looking to run against him this fall. Kaul painted Adam Jarchow and Eric Toney as right-wing extremists during a question-and-answer session Wednesday with Wispolitcs.com. Kaul said Jarchow and Toney appear to be competing to get as far right as possible. He said they see the office in political terms, asserting they want to to prosecute women who get abortions if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns the Roe v. Wade decision. He says the Justice Department should concentrate on catching drug traffickers and murderers. Jarchow says police need a stronger ally in the attorney general than Kaul. Toney accused Kaul of choosing to ignore allegations of election fraud.

