OCONTO, Wis. — A school superintendent charged with false imprisonment in northeastern Wisconsin was back in court. Suring Schools Superintendent Kelly Casper made her initial appearance Wednesday in Oconto County Circuit Court where a $5,000 signature bond was set. Casper is accused of illegally confining some students during searches for vaping devices. The superintendent is accused of illegally detaining six female students who were asked to take off some of their clothes in a high school bathroom during the searches Jan. 17 and 18. Prosecutors have said the searches themselves were not illegal. Casper is currently on paid administrative leave.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, WLUK-TV.