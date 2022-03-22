By The Associated Press

Chicago Bulls (42-29, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (44-27, second in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bucks -6; over/under is 231.5

BOTTOM LINE: A pair of the league’s best scorers, Giannis Antetokounmpo and DeMar DeRozan, meet when Milwaukee and Chicago take the court. Antetokounmpo ranks second in the NBA averaging 29.8 points per game and DeRozan ranks sixth in the league averaging 27.7 points per game.

The Bucks are 26-18 in Eastern Conference games. Milwaukee is 20-18 against opponents over .500.

The Bulls are 27-17 against Eastern Conference opponents. Chicago ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference with 24.1 assists per game led by DeRozan averaging 5.1.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Bucks won 118-112 in the last matchup on March 5. Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 34 points, and Zach LaVine led the Bulls with 30 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antetokounmpo is averaging 29.8 points, 11.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists for the Bucks. Khris Middleton is averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

DeRozan is averaging 27.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Bulls. LaVine is averaging 24.6 points and 5.4 assists over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 8-2, averaging 124.6 points, 49.4 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.6 points per game.

Bulls: 3-7, averaging 108.4 points, 39.3 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.5 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Khris Middleton: out (wrist), Giannis Antetokounmpo: day to day (knee), DeAndre’ Bembry: out for season (knee).

Bulls: Lonzo Ball: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.