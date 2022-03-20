RHINELANDER, Wis. — A wildlife rehabilitation facility is raising three newborn bear cubs after their mother died during a research project. Wisconsin Public Radio reports that researchers tranquilized the mother bear and an older cub in their den in February so they could replace batteries on a radio collar. The mother bear apparently died after the cub rolled onto her head. The researchers contacted Wild Instincts, a wildlife rehabilitation facility in Rhinelander, to take the three newborns with two and a half hours. The facility’s wildlife rehabilitation director, Mark Naniot, says the cubs are doing well. He called the mother bear’s death “an accident.”

