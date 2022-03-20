MILWAUKEE (AP) — Police are investigating a quadruple shooting in Milwaukee. The Milwaukee Police Department say the shooting occurred early Sunday morning. Someone opened fire during an argument at a party. Rounds struck a 28-year-old woman, a 28-year-old man and a 23-year-old man. All three suffered non-life-threatening wounds. A 24-year-old man also was hit. He sustained life-threatening injuries and was listed in critical condition. Police say they’re searching for unknown suspects.

