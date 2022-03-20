LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) — A defiant priest who was removed from his ministry in La Crosse last year is set to speak in Beloit this summer. The La Crosse Tribune reports the Rev. James Altman will speak at the Coalition for Canceled Priests’ one-year anniversary event in Beloit in June. Bishop William Patrick Callahan removed Altman from his ministry at St. James the Less in La Crosse in July after Altman made a series of contentious remarks, including declaring that Catholics can’t be Democrats, anyone who supports Democrats will burn in hell and pandemic-related restrictions on church gatherings were “Nazi-esque controls.”

