By BRIAN HALL

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns had 25 points and 11 rebounds, and Anthony Edwards scored 25 for the Minnesota Timberwolves in a 138-119 win against the Milwaukee Bucks, who were playing without star Giannis Antetokounmpo due to right knee soreness. Naz Reid added 14 points off the bench for a Minnesota in a rare matchup that turned testy early on. Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley and Milwaukee’s George Hill were both ejected after a first-quarter skirmish. Khris Middleton scored 15 for Milwaukee, which had won eight of nine. Antetokounmpo was ruled out as the team manages the strain on his knees.

