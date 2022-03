The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

WIAA State Championship Final=

Division 1=

Neenah 64, Brookfield Central 52

Division 2=

Pewaukee 67, La Crosse Central 48

Division 3=

Lake Country Lutheran 67, West Salem 56

Division 4=

Roncalli 55, Milwaukee Academy of Science 45

Division 5=

Randolph 65, Bangor 51

