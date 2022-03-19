MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin regulators have approved utilities’ $433 million purchase of the state’s first and largest utility-scale solar project using battery storage in Kenosha County. The Public Service Commission’s action comes despite objections from consumer advocacy groups, which have raised affordability and reliability concerns with the project. We Energies, Wisconsin Public Service and Madison Gas and Electric are acquiring the 200-megawatt solar project that will produce enough power for around 60,000 homes, as well as provide 110 megawatts of battery storage. The three utilities say the project is part of efforts to go carbon-neutral by 2050.,

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Wisconsin Public Radio.