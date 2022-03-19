By JAY COHEN

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Iowa State’s historic turnaround arrives at the second round of the NCAA Tournament when the Cyclones face Wisconsin on Sunday night. The 11th-seeded Cyclones held off LSU for a 59-54 win Friday night, and the third-seeded Badgers advanced with a 67-60 victory over Colgate. Iowa State improved to 21-12 with the win against the Tigers. A year ago, Iowa State was picking up the pieces after a 2-22 season. The meticulous planning of new coach T.J. Otzelberger has played a big role in the turnaround, along with an influx of talent through the transfer portal.

