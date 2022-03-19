By BRIAN HALL

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota’s Patrick Beverley and Milwaukee’s George Hill were both ejected in the first quarter of a matchup between the surging Timberwolves and the defending champion Bucks. Milwaukee’s Serge Ibaka and Minnesota’s Taurean Prince got tied up after a Timberwolves free-throw attempt and were talking to each other when Beverley raced in and pushed Ibaka. Hill responded by pushing Beverley, leading to a scrum of players. Ibaka and Prince were assessed personal fouls and Beverley and Hill were hit with matching technicals and ejections.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.