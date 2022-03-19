By PETE IACOBELLI

AP Sports Writer

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Auburn and its NBA-ready talent will go up against Miami’s old-school experience for the spot in the Sweet 16 on Sunday night. The Tigers’ 6-foot-10 Jabari Smith and 7-1 Walker Kessler will look to put on another show against the Hurricanes. The two are projected as first-round NBA draft picks and each had a double-double in Auburn’s first-round NCAA Tournament win. Miami is led by 24-year-old Charlie Moore, playing at his fourth school in six years. The Hurricanes have six players with four or more years of college hoops experience. Moore hit two winning free throws Friday for Miami to advance.

