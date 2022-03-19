By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

Cornerback Rasul Douglas is staying in Green Bay after a breakthrough season with the Packers last year. A person familiar with the situation says Douglas and the Packers have agreed to terms on a three-year deal worth $21 that could get up to $25.5 million. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal hasn’t been announced. NFL Network first reported that Douglas had agreed to stay with the Packers. ESPN reported the terms. The Packers signed Douglas off the Arizona Cardinals’ practice squad in early October and watched him develop into a big-play performer.

