By The Associated Press

Milwaukee Bucks (44-26, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (41-30, seventh in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 5 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Timberwolves -7.5; over/under is 228.5

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota seeks to keep its three-game win streak going when the Timberwolves take on Milwaukee.

The Timberwolves are 23-12 in home games. Minnesota ranks second in the Western Conference with 14.9 fast break points per game led by Anthony Edwards averaging 3.6.

The Bucks are 20-14 on the road. Milwaukee is ninth in the NBA scoring 13.3 fast break points per game led by Giannis Antetokounmpo averaging 4.3.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Timberwolves won 113-108 in the last matchup on Oct. 28.

TOP PERFORMERS: Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 24.9 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Timberwolves. Malik Beasley is averaging 4.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Jrue Holiday is averaging 18.5 points, 6.7 assists and 1.6 steals for the Bucks. Antetokounmpo is averaging 31.5 points, 12.8 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 9-1, averaging 128.1 points, 44.5 rebounds, 27.8 assists, 10.4 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.6 points per game.

Bucks: 8-2, averaging 125.0 points, 48.6 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.4 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Jaden McDaniels: out (leg), Naz Reid: day to day (back).

Bucks: Pat Connaughton: out (hand), DeAndre’ Bembry: out for season (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

