By TODD RICHMOND

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Secretary of State Doug La Follette says he will seek reelection to a 12th term this fall. La Follette made the announcement during a news conference Thursday at the state Capitol. He says he’s motivated to run again because Republicans want to shift election oversight to the secretary of state. He says the secretary of state has never handled elections during his tenure and he wants to keep it that way. Republicans upset with how the Wisconsin Elections Commission handled the 2020 presidential election want to make the change. The four GOP candidates for the office all have advocated for oversight.

