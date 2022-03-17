MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man is due in federal court Thursday on charges of assaulting law enforcement using a deadly or dangerous weapon during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Twenty-three-year-old Riley Kasper, of Pulaski, is charged in a criminal complaint filed in the District of Columbia with assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers with a deadly or dangerous weapon, among other counts. Kasper is accused of spraying a canister of what was believed to be pepper spray toward law enforcement officers who were attempting to secure the Capitol building and grounds.

