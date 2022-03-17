LONDON (AP) — P&O Ferries, one of the largest ferry operators serving the United Kingdom, fired 800 crew members with “immediate” effect, saying Thursday that the company’s survival depends on “swift and significant changes.’’

The announcement came shortly after the company said in a statement that it was suspending many of its services for “the next few days” and directing passengers to other ferry operators.

“In its current state, P&O Ferries is not a viable business,’’ the statement said. “We have made a 100 million pound loss year on year, which has been covered by our parent DP World. This is not sustainable. Our survival is dependent on making swift and significant changes now. Without these changes there is no future for P&O Ferries.’’

A union representing P&O workers, Nautilus International, advised workers to stay aboard their vessels “until further notice.”

“There was no consultation and no notice given by P&O. Be assured the full resources of Nautilus International stand ready to act in defense of our members,’’ said general-secretary Mark Dickinson, whose union represents some 20,000 maritime professionals.

“We believe it is in our members’ best interests to stay on board until further notice,’’ he added.

The company operates ferries between the UK and France, Ireland and the Netherlands. P&O, which transports passengers and freight, is owned by Dubai-based logistics giant DP World.

The COVID-19 outbreak had prompted the company to warn in May 2020 that around 1,100 workers could lose their jobs as part of a plan to make the business “viable and sustainable.”

“The news that P&O Ferries is sacking the crew across its entire UK fleet is a betrayal of British workers,’’ Dickinson said. “It is nothing short of scandalous given that this Dubai-owned company received British taxpayers’ money during the pandemic.”

