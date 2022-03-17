By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Sports Writer

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Brady Manek scored 28 points, Caleb Love had 21 of his 23 points before halftime and North Carolina routed Marquette 95-63 in first-year coach Hubert Davis’ NCAA Tournament debut. The Tar Heels led by 28 before the break a year after sending coach Roy Williams into retirement with his only opening-round loss in 30 NCAA appearances. Carolina will play defending champion Baylor on Saturday. Shaka Smart’s return to Texas was a dud a year after he took the Marquette job amid questions about his future as coach of the Texas Longhorns.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.